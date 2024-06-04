NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,654,215.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,813,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,654,215.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,813,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,126 shares of company stock worth $53,896,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.09. The stock had a trading volume of 874,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,367. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.21. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

