NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.88. 3,697,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,055,913. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

