NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.3% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 935,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,044,237,000 after purchasing an additional 636,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.69 on Tuesday, hitting $1,311.21. 1,112,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,333.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,222.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $776.38 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The company has a market cap of $607.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

