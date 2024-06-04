NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PepsiCo by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 205,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,135. The company has a market capitalization of $239.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.