NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 186,639 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 947,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. 12,715,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,116,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

