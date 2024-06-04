NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,353 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $120.02. 2,484,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,194. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

