NEOS Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.7% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 673,706,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,691,828,097.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,706,697 shares in the company, valued at $114,691,828,097.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,833,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,162,920. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.11. 3,155,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.05 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $207.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.