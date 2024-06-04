Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Reed Hastings Sells 19,943 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94.

On Monday, April 1st, Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $631.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,006,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $610.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.75. The firm has a market cap of $272.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

