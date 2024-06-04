Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $626.44 and last traded at $630.34. Approximately 624,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,145,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,051 shares of company stock worth $29,400,780. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

