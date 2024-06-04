New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CRM traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $234.86. 11,149,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,065. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.47. The company has a market cap of $227.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

