New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $4.96 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 3.7% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

