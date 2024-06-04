New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.12.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in New Gold by 812.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

