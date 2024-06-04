NFT Achieves Market Cap of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,229.07 or 1.00018763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012143 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00109856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

