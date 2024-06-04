Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,624 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,075,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,586,000 after purchasing an additional 668,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 195,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

