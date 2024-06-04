Nordstrom’s (JWN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 125,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,572,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

