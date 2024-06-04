Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 0.5%

NTIC opened at $18.52 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Further Reading

