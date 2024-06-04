Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.8% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.62. 358,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,938. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

