OMG Network (OMG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.86 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $65.64 million and approximately $48.86 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00051118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000962 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

