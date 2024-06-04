ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shares Down 1.5%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.88 and last traded at $78.35. 581,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,845,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.