Orchid Price Tops $0.11 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $105.90 million and $4.22 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11153154 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,898,238.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

