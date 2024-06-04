Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at B. Riley

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Orion Group

Orion Group Trading Up 1.6 %

ORN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 264,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,302. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $326.63 million, a P/E ratio of -28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,814.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,990 shares of company stock valued at $78,175. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Orion Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 819,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 164,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Orion Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,712 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 297,525 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 422,842 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.