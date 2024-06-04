PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE PD opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.93.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

