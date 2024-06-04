Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $292.28 and last traded at $292.78. Approximately 518,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,079,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

The stock has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 605,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

