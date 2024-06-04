Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $513.64. 462,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,065. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $545.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $334.09 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

