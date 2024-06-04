PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $38,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,037,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,193,868. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.