PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.4%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.03 and last traded at $63.23. 2,879,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,133,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

