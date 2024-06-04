PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Shuo Zhang Sells 5,500 Shares

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PDFS stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 77.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on PDFS

About PDF Solutions

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.