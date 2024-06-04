PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Shuo Zhang Sells 5,500 Shares

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PDF Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of PDFS stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.60 and a beta of 1.51.
PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
About PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PDF Solutions
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.