Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $3.48 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Scotiabank dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. 2,144,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,005. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

