Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CL traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Argus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

