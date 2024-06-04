Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $75.95 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,050,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732,879. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.39 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.95.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,190,652. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

