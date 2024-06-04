Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,909,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12,776.5% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 58,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.18. 1,383,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

