Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $22,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,777 shares of company stock worth $2,654,858. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.47. 409,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,484. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $162.32 and a 12 month high of $229.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

