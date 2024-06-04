Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 2,273 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 504,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,302,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,163,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC raised their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,366,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

