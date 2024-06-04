Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 6,557 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after acquiring an additional 71,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 4.2 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

