Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,533. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

