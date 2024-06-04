Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,833 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,680. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,972 shares of company stock worth $38,224,816. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

