Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,164 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.64.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

