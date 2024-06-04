Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,251 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WM traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.65. 2,274,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.83 and its 200-day moving average is $195.47.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

