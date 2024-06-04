Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 536 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.19. 2,059,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,340. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.