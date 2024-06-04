Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 646 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,591,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.85. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.15.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

