Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,308,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,969,000 after acquiring an additional 63,473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after acquiring an additional 225,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,600,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,191,000 after acquiring an additional 101,412 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

