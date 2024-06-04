Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $153.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $230,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $954,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

