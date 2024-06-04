Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF):

5/29/2024 – Petco Health and Wellness had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.70 to $3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2.50 to $3.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Petco Health and Wellness had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2.85 to $1.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 4,169,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,859. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 652,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 113.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 862,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 459,257 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

