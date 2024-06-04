Peter Presunka Sells 7,583 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $33,441.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Presunka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Presunka sold 2,485 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $4,820.90.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 806,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,406,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after buying an additional 520,490 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 389,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 179,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTTR. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

