Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,376,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,842 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Pfizer by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 85,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,281,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,166,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,911,000 after acquiring an additional 134,826 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,874,863. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

