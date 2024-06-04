Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $726.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

