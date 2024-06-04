Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,250 shares of company stock worth $3,158,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.75. 5,080,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,898. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

