Phreesia’s (PHR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHR. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.81%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,971.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Phreesia by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

