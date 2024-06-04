Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $240.85. 73,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average is $227.95.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

