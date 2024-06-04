Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $26.19 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned 0.40% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $26,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,407,000 after purchasing an additional 294,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after buying an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,225,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,952,000 after buying an additional 138,691 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. 79,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,723. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.